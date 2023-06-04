Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Ciena has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

