J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

