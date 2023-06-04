Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum Trading Up 6.7 %
Quantum stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
