Quantum (QMCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum Trading Up 6.7 %

Quantum stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 342,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

