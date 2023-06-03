Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.90.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

