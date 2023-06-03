Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 3,998 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

