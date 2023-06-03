Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

