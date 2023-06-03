Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

