Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $361.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

