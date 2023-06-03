CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 21,624 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.