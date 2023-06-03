Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 17,394 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

