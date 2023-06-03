Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

