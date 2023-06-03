1,519 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

