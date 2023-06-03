Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $29,093,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.