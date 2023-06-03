Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

