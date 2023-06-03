M&T Bank Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.