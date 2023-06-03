Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

