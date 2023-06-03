BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

