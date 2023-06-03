BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 55,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 51,223 shares.The stock last traded at $67.89 and had previously closed at $71.61.

The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRP by 1,429.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

