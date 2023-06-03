CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.2-727.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.59 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.43 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $54,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

