Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average is $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

