Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

