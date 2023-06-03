Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
