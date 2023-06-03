Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

