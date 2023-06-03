Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,159.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.