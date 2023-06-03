Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.
Five Below Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40.
Insider Activity at Five Below
In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.