CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0005-3.0367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.