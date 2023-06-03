Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ESS opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.