Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.