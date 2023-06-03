M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

