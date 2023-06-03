Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 42,208 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

