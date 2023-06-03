Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

