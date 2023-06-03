Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 152,464 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,610 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 152,464 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

