Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $303.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.93 and its 200 day moving average is $336.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.