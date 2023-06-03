JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $221,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

WRB stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.