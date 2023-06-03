Korea Investment CORP Acquires 10,889 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.



