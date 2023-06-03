Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 4.5 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

