Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOUG opened at $2.94 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

