GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 489.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,208 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Brightcove worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,131,466.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,131,466.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise acquired 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 289,486 shares of company stock worth $1,289,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.