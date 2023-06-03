Korea Investment CORP Has $7.66 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after buying an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

