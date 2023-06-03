Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,986 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. ING Groep NV bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $17,199,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,303,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

