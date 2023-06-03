Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $292.79 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.82. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

