Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,779,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.