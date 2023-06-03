Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 17,382 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 313,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

