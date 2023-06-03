Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,147,000 after acquiring an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
