Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Magnite worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Magnite stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,021 shares of company stock worth $1,627,698. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.