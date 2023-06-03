Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $62.68 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Stories

