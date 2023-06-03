Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,845 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.90 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $530.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.90 and a 200 day moving average of $372.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

