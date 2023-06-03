M&T Bank Corp Sells 740 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $3,736,056. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

