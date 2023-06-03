M&T Bank Corp Buys 12,074 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

