Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Argus boosted their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

