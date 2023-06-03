Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 20,081 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

CHRW opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

