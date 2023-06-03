The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.